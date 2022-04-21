Charles J. Gempka, 72

BRISTSOL — Charles J. “CHICO” Gempka, 72, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on March 22, 2022. He was born in Boston to the late Edward and Mary (Orzechowski) Gempka.
Charles grew up in Dedham, Massachusetts. He joined the NAVY in 1967. He was then employed by Sears Roebuck and Co. Then he moved to NH and was employed by Esty machine in 1978 then retired from Freudenberg NOK Tool and Die shop. During retirement he worked part-time at BJ’s Club in Tilton, then Lowe’s in Gilford.
Charles enjoyed Motorcycles and his Mazda Miata. He was always working with his hands. He was a machinist by day and woodworker by night. He did many odd jobs from yard work to handyman. He leaves behind many friends whom he held close to his heart as family.
Charles is survived by his girlfriend, Pat Elsman of Livermore Falls, Maine; his stepson, David White (Christine) of Bristol; two brothers, Edward Gempka of Campton and James Gempka of Milford, Massachusetts; two sisters, Carol (Robert) Huber of Bristol and Susan Ferrara of Indian Land, South Carolina. Charles was preceded in death by his son, John Gempka of Vermont.
There will be a military service at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Wednesday, May 11 at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Charles was a firm believer in the greatness of St. Jude’s.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
