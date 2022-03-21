ALEXANDRIA — Cecile Bedard, 96, died Friday, March 18, 2022 after a period of declining health. She was born in Claremont, the daughter of Gideon and Anna Lessard. She married Philip Bedard and then went to work in many of the local mills in Claremont as a stitcher.
In 1987, Philip started Bedard & Son construction in Bridgewater and Cecile did all of the bookkeeping for business. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish and was active with their Woman’s Association. Cecile and Philip enjoyed square dancing and she made all of their costumes. She enjoyed collecting dolls and sewing different outfits for them.
Family members include her son, Roger (Judy) Bedard of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Tomaso, Mark Bedard, Sheri Huntley; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry Lessard of Massachusetts; a sister, Irene Bunnell of Claremont; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2013 by her daughter, Suzanne Colella; and 2017 by her husband Phillip.
Services-A memorial mass will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222 or Holy Trinity Parish, 47 Langdon S., Plymouth, NH 03264.
To share a memory to leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
