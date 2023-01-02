LACONIA — Carroll W. Stafford Jr., 89, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Concord Hospital - Laconia, surrounded by his family.
Carroll was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Carroll W. and Merle (Hines) Stafford. Carroll graduated from Laconia High School Class of ‘52, Norwich University, and Brown University Graduate School of Savings Banks. He served active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army
as an armored officer. In his 13 years in the Reserves, Carroll served as battery commander of C Battery in Laconia and as captain for the 368th Engineers Battalion in Concord, NH.
After college he returned to Laconia in search of a job. He started working as a teller for Peoples National Bank, working his way up to head teller, assistant cashier, cashier and assistant vice president.
In 1972 he was hired as a loan officer, AVP at Laconia Savings Bank. In 1973 he became vice president and five years later became president for 19 years. After retirement, Carroll continued to serve on the board of directors as vice chairman.
Carroll was generous with his time that he shared in many local organizations and institutions. He was a 37-year member of the Laconia Kiwanis Club, a Life Member of the Laconia Lodge of Elks, a member of the Gilford Community Church, past president of the Winnipesaukee Shrine Club, Bektash Shriners, Masons, Mount Lebanon Lodge #32, United Way, chairman of the NH Association of Savings Banks, director of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, Belknap Mill Society, president of Union Cemetery Association, corporator of Lakes Region General Hospital and the Taylor Home, past president of Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, and he served as a trustee of the Edwin C. Remick Foundation.
He was a member of the North East MG Car Club and was a member of the Laconia Country Club. He enjoyed golf and tennis, being a member of the “Grumpy Ole Men.” Carroll’s sense of humor was most enjoyed with his great big smile, hearty laugh and twinkle in his eye.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra (Torp) Stafford; sons, Scott C. Stafford, of Laconia, and James T. Stafford and his wife Kathy of Laconia, and daughter Holly Dillon and her partner Steve Swasey of Meredith, NH; five grandchildren, Meghan Stafford Stephens and her husband Mark of Moultonborough, NH, Jack Stafford of Laconia, Sam Stafford of Laconia, Carter Dillon of Manhattan, NY, and Katia Dillon of Nashville, TN, nieces Carol Ann Symonds, her husband Leighton and Kristen Martine; nephews Thomas Plumer and Greg Martine. Along with his parents, Carroll is predeceased by his sister Gloria Plumer Tewksbury, nephew Ralph Plumer Jr. and son-in-law Michael Dillon.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service in the fellowship hall of the church.
A graveside burial, with military honors, will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery, Academy Street in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Carroll’s name be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation - The Stafford Family Trust, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312. Or Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
