CANTERBURY — Carole J. Stankatis, 76, of Canterbury passed away at the farm on July 23, 2022.
She was born in Lawrence, MA, on December, 13, 1945, the daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn (Casey) Locke. She graduated from Andover High School and went on to attend Mt. Ida College.
Carole married and moved to Danville. She ran a home daycare by day and stained leather at night so she could be home with her children when they were young. In 1986 Carole and family moved to Canterbury. She worked for the Town of Canterbury and then went on to work for the State of New Hampshire as a Child Support Enforcement Officer. Upon retiring she worked as a realtor in the Lakes Region and enjoyed tending to her farm and gardens.
Family was the most important thing to her, always putting them before herself. She attended many school events, sporting events, doll club, etc. with her grandchildren. The most precious memories were made at the island or on the farm spending quality time with the ones she loved. Family was not just blood for Carole, she opened her doors and heart to anyone who crossed her path. Over the years she welcomed many into her home, creating a large extended family whom she loved dearly. She showed her family how to love and to be loved. She was known as Ma, Mom and Nana to many.
She is survived by her son, Greg Stankatis of Graham, WA; son, Jeff Stankatis and Holly Sirois of Belmont; daughter, Stephanie Galambos and husband Steve of Canterbury; grandchildren, Nick, Katie and Tommy Galambos, Kaylin Stankatis, Gabe, Mackenzie, Ryan and Caroline Stankatis, Jacob Deware and Justin Lindbloom and family; and many foster children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Jonathan Stankatis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 6, 2022 at 64 Wilson Road, Canterbury. The celebration will start at 1 p.m. with a blessing and opportunity to speak at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.