LACONIA — Carol J. (French) Gellert, 86, of Laconia, died October 6, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Donald Gellert. Carol was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of the late Harold and Grace French and grew up in Boylston, MA. She grew up singing following a family tradition of a life in music. She graduated from Westminster Choir College, Princeton, NJ, in 1957 where she was a member of the famed Westminster Choir. She worked as a professional singer and voice teacher her entire life. Before moving to New Hampshire she performed concerts and operatic roles in Worcester, Boston, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Her accomplishments included being a featured soloist at the New Hampshire Music Festival and Pemigewasset Choral Society. She was an accomplished music director at several New Hampshire churches, as well as teaching at St. Bani School in Sanbornton. She also taught voice privately for many years.
Carol leaves a son, Jonathan of Laconia; two grandsons, Dylan and Archer of Laconia; three stepchildren, Penny Freeman, Peter Gellert and Wendy Gellert of NC; a sister, Virginia Helton of Ipswich, MA; a sister-in-law, Margot French of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Richard French, Norman French; and stepson, Matthew Gellert.
Burial was private. There is to be a celebration of Carol’s life on June 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Rd., Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice.
