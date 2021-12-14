ALTON BAY — Calvin C. Batchelder, 99, a lifelong resident of West Alton, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith.
Calvin was born on April 14, 1922 in Plymouth, the son of Eva (Agnes) Rousseau. He was adopted as a baby by Ernest and Delma Batchelder of West Alton.
Calvin served in the 9th Army Air Forces during World War II. Stationed in England, he took part in 82 combat missions as navigator/radio operator/side gunner in B26 bombers. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, and six Oak Leaf Clusters for his service.
Returning to Alton after the war, Calvin learned to fly and became a charter member of the Lakes Region Flying Club. He was instrumental in establishing the West Alton Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as treasurer and Christmas party Santa Claus for many years. After working briefly at Northland Ski Co. in Laconia and for Henry Levasseur & Sons, Calvin established his own business as a carpenter. Upon retirement he became an avid hiker, often accompanied by his wife, Mary. Calvin had met and married Mary in England during the war where she was serving as a Red Cross nurse. Together, in 1992, they hiked the entire length of the Appalachian Trail. They hiked most of New Hampshire’s 4000 footers and made hiking trips to Scotland, England, and New Zealand.
Besides hiking, Calvin loved to drive. He and Mary drove across the United States several times, visiting many of the National Monuments and Parks. He also enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing well into his 80s.
Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Mary (Meikle) Batchelder; his sons, Bruce Batchelder and Mark Batchelder; his daughters, Carol Brown and Joan Majack and her husband Hafez; his sister Pearl O’Brien; eight grandchildren, Katherine, Stephanie, Emily, Melissa, Laura, Amy, Gabriel, and Lee; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Calvin is predeceased by his brothers, Harold Hanaford and George Murphy, and his sister June Gurall.
Services will be held in the spring 2022.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
