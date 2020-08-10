LACONIA — Brittni Ann Reynolds, 28, of Laconia, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, after succumbing to her battle with addiction. Sadly, she leaves behind her young daughter, Adriana.
Born in Laconia on Aug. 23, 1991, to Kim Donahue and Mark Reynolds, Brittni grew up in Gilford where she spent summers at the beach and winters at Gunstock Mountain with her friends whom she loved dearly throughout her short life. Brittni was a 2010 graduate of Gilford High School.
Brittni had a creative mind. She loved music, movies, painting, calligraphy and writing. She and Adriana enjoyed collecting and painting rocks and Adriana was her world. This horrible addiction stripped her of her true personality, dreams, and what could have been a beautiful life. It took her from those who loved and needed her.
Brittni was predeceased by her loving maternal grandmother, Janice “Nana” Donahue of Laconia, and her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Barbara Reynolds, as well as her beloved dog, Brady.
She is survived by her maternal “Grampa” Daniel Donahue of Laconia, as well as her mother, Kim Donahue, and her longtime love and partner, Michael Bisson, of Moultonborough, who are raising and exceptionally caring for Adriana. Brittni is also survived by her father, Mark Reynolds of Belmont; her Auntie Kelley Yaworski, and cousins Jennifer and Amanda, all of Phoenix, AZ; Aunt Debbie and Uncle David Leroux of Hooksett; and many friends who loved her.
Though she was plagued in life by this horrendous epidemic that has taken so many young lives, in death she saved three lives through organ donation and this is what she should be remembered for.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - noon at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow at noon also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 102 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view online memorials go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
