LACONIA — Beverly A. Paquin passed away at her home on July 17, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1942, in Middletown, Conn., to Gladis Packard and Roy Barth.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Al Paquin; two sons, Rich Paquin Sr. and Tim Paquin; a daughter, Cindy Lindskog; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her loving adopted son Dave Vallee; brother-in-law, Donald Paquin; brother, Roy Barth Jr.; three sisters, Jennie Bolduc, Winnie Bildeau, Sandy Hufault; nieces, nephews, and many extended family children.
She was a life member of the Women’s Auxiliary Post 1 of the American Legion. She also worked full-time for Vernitron for 35 plus years and part-time for Shaw’s Supermarket. She enjoyed meat bingo, reading, motorcycle rides, camping, cookouts, pottery, crosswords, flowers, but most of all her family.
She was bubbly, loving, and her smile was inviting. She loved everyone and was loved by all. She lived life to the fullest every day. She will be remembered most by the quote “shop ‘til you drop!” Don’t forget her chili, coleslaw and Jello Surprise.
There will be no calling hours but there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
