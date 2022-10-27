Betty R. Jensen, 95

GILFORD — Betty Ruth Jensen, 95, of Belknap Mountain Road, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen.
Betty was born November 27, 1926, in Passaic, New Jersey, daughter to the late George M. and Ruth A. (Pollock) Ackerman.
Betty trained as a nurse at Hartford Hospital School of Nursing during WWII. Betty and her husband Milton started their family and spent many years in Bolton, Connecticut. In 1975, Betty and Milton purchased Boulder Lodge Cottages in Alton Bay. They operated the cottages until 2001, and then moved to Gilford. Betty was very active in the Bolton Congregational Church, Boy Scouts, and often referred to herself as mom’s taxi for all her children’s activities. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, puzzles, cruises, and visiting with her family and friends.
She is survived by her four sons, Milton Jensen Jr. and his wife, Connie of Hopkinson, David Jensen Sr. of Laconia, Craig Jensen Sr. and his wife Diane, of Bow, and Mark Jensen and his wife Sue of Gilford; her daughter, Christine Long and her husband Bruce of Corrales, New Mexico; two brothers, John Heindel and his wife Carol of University Park, Florida, and Ken Heindel of Merritt Island, Florida; 12 grandchildren, Kate, Sarah, Abby, Debbie, David, Ben, Michael, Craig, Matthew, Brian, Jake, and Katie; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Milton G. Jensen Sr.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Betty’s name to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
