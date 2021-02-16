On February 13, 2021, Barry Leonard Jr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his adoring family. He fought a battle with a relentless, cruel, and disabling monster named cancer for more than a year and sadly lost. True to form with his powerful, commanding, and passionate personality, he did not go down without the fight of a lifetime. If this makes you sad because you cared for Barry, I promise you, he loved you back. He leaves behind a community, not just a few family members. He is survived by his wife Heather and his two mini-me’s in every sense: Parker age 10 and Paxton age 7. If you meet them, please share your stories about their hero. He is also survived by his mom, Cynthia; dad, Barry Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Vanessa and Stephen Gonyea; and nephew, Trey; as well as his mother and father-in-law, Denise and Dana Bean; his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Kate Bean; and his niece and nephew, Charlotte and Caden. His dog Stitch even cries at his absence. He also left behind so many treasured friends he considered family. If the list seems long, it is because he left this world way too early, at the young age of 42.
Barry naturally grabbed the attention of any room he walked into, not just because of his 6’5” stature, but because of his confident, quick witted personality, hilarious stories, and an ability to gain immediate trust. He was a man who could just captivate a room. Barry will be remembered as a devoted family man and loving friend who did not shy away from expressing that sentiment. He was a driven and successful businessman who was the Chief Commercial Banking Officer, SVP at Northway Bank and to know him truly was to love him. If you ever told Barry a detail of your life, he remembered it. He remembered because he cared and listened with genuine interest. He most likely asked about you more than he shared about himself. Barry belonged to so many community boards and organizations over the years that he is known throughout the state of NH. He coached so many of our youth from K-4 in basketball over the years. He inspired effortlessly. Barry trusted God’s plan to the very end, never doubting that if God’s plan were to take him, he had a greater purpose, and this was His plan. Barry will be missed intensely.
Church and graveside services will be in the Spring and details and a place for expressions can be found at www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com. The family requested, in lieu of flowers, to please consider a donation towards the Leonard boy’s college account at Northway Bank, in the name of Heather Leonard. If donations are mailed, they can be sent to 42 Upper Ladd Hill Rd. Meredith, NH 03253, or deposited at any Northway Bank location, so that Barry can still be contributing to his boy’s continuing education in his absence as it meant the world to him.
