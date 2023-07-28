Ashleigh P. Doptis, 29

MOULTONBOROUGH — Ashleigh Patience Doptis, 29, died unexpectedly of a severe asthma attack at her residence on Monday, July 24.
Ashleigh, the daughter of Meghan Doptis, was born Jan. 15, 1994, in Arlington, Virginia.
Ashleigh was a vibrant, beautiful soul. Although she was taken from us too soon, her contagious smile, relentless drive and passion for life will remain an inspiration for all of us that have been lucky enough to love her and call her family.
She was part of the Tower Hill Tavern family for the last four years.
Ashleigh is survived by her mother, Meghan Doptis and Tim Lewis; sister, Lovessa; grandparents, Sandie and Leigh Doptis; niece, Karleigh; nephew, Riley; aunts, Kelly and Casey; uncles, Than, Kyle and Eric; cousins, Mason, Riley, James, Lily, Elliott, Maisie, Ethan, Ava, Rhett, and Penny; and her dog child, Brewsky. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Terry and Barry Vandell.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, at noon, at the funeral home followed by a procession to Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith.
A Celebration of Life will follow at Tower Hill Tavern, 2nd floor, 264 Lakeside Ave., Weirs Beach.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
