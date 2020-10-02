Arthur Stewart passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, New Hampshire, at age 95, after a long and happy life.
He was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, the eldest of five children. Arthur attended local schools before attending Trinity College, also in Dublin. He was active in scouting, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, and spent many weekends hiking and camping. Arthur earned undergraduate degrees in mathematics and English literature, and followed with a master’s degree in engineering (civil, mechanical and electrical).
Arthur began his career as an engineer and mathematician in England, and later emigrated to Canada and finally the United States. He worked on many interesting projects that included programming code for early mainframe computers, vibration analysis of turbine generators for hydroelectric dams, vacuum furnaces, and high-voltage pulse generators. After settling in New Hampshire, he worked in the plastic injection molding business for over 30 years.
He attended local churches and was active in the Rotary Club at local and regional levels, and traveled extensively in the United States and Europe to visit friends and relatives. Arthur lived independently until 2016, when he transitioned to assisted living until his death.
Arthur was predeceased by his first and second wives, his parents, and siblings. He is survived by his children, stepchildren, and grandchildren.
Interment of ashes and a celebration of life will be private.
In remembrance of Arthur, the family suggests donations to The Rotary Club Foundation.
