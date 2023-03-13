Anthony W. Roux, 69

LACONIA — Anthony “Tony” William Roux, 69, of Laconia, died on Friday, March 10, at his home.
Anthony was born on Sept. 2, 1953, in Laconia, to the late Philip A. Roux and M. Claire (Roucher) Roux.
Tony grew up on the lake and spent his years enjoying the water doing competitive water skiing, swimming and boating. His youth was spent skiing, sled dog racing and ultimately attending the University of New Hampshire where he played for their club hockey team. He spent his summers on the farm tending the gardens and haying the fields on Cotton Hill in addition to caring for his family’s racing horses.
He dedicated his life to his kids and his love of cooking. After working at and owning multiple restaurants he spent many of his years owning and operating the Christmas Island Steakhouse where he perfected the art of cooking prime rib, chicken parmesan, shrimp scampi and fettucine alfredo amongst other amazing dishes. He mentored and taught many local men and women to cook his delicious cuisine and to serve his wide array of local and visiting customers. His food is still missed by many in the Lakes Region and beyond.
In his limited free time, he spent numerous charitable hours working for the Lakes Region Sled Dog Derby and spent his winters teaching his kids to ski, race sled dogs and groom the trails for the sled dog race each winter. Many people still recognize him as the voice of the Sled Dog Derby as he was bilingual in French and English and was capable of announcing all of the drivers in their native tongues.
He is survived by his children, Christian Roux and Gillian (Roux) Halligan; his longtime friend, Karn Hassler; his brothers, Russell P. Roux and Thomas J. Roux; sister, Patricia C. Sharp; his grandchildren, Sierra, Devyn, Savannah, Jameson, Kelton and Evelyn. In addition to his parents, Anthony is predeceased by his daughter, Mallorie Claire Roux.
Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau- Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the 405 Pub and Grill, 405 Union Ave., Laconia, after calling hours from 7 to 9 p.m.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
