LACONIA — Angie Argiropolis, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her residence after a period of declining health surrounded by family and friends.
Angie was born November 30, 1930 in Concord, to Michael and Vaia (Karanikola) Argiopolis and moved to Laconia with her family in the 1940s.
She worked as an administrative assistant at the NH State School in Laconia, was a hostess at the Shalimar Resort, in Winnisquam, and was a secretary for Irwin Marine and NH Ball Bearings. Angie was active in politics for the New Hampshire Democratic Party and was a candidate for the New Hampshire State Senate in 1996.
Angie was a kind, generous, and caring individual who had many friends from all walks of life. To know Angie was to love Angie.
Angie is survived by her son, Damon Thomas, and his wife Cate, of Portsmouth; niece, Maria Argiorpolis of Laconia; nephews, Michael Argiropolis of Laconia, and John Argiropolis and his wife Krista, of Alton; and grand-nephews, Kristopher and Andreas. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, George Argiropolis; and her sisters, Ora Gallagher and Rita Argiropolis.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Angie’s name be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
The family would like to thank Angie’s caregiver Charlene Houle.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main Street, Laconia.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
