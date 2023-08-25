CAMPTON — Alvin W. Pickering Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of Campton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22.
Alvin graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967 and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to serve his country. Alvin achieved the rank of Sergeant and was a material specialist assigned to the 377th Supply Squadron for a full tour at Tan Son Nhut Air Force Base in Saigon, Vietnam, before completing his four years of service at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Alvin returned to Campton to start his life as a devoted husband, proud father, and doting grandfather. Alvin was passionate about his family, his dogs, golfing and his hard-luck Boston Red Sox. Alvin was blessed with a perpetually positive attitude and a tremendous sense of humor.
Alvin was predeceased by his parents, Alvin W. Pickering Sr. and Aletea (Archibald) Pickering, both formerly of Campton. Alvin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan (Bartlett) Pickering of Campton; his sons, Vance Pickering (wife Kimberly) of North Woodstock, and Bryce Pickering of New York; as well as two granddaughters, Delaney Pickering and Sydney Pickering, both of North Woodstock.
A brief graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Alvin’s life at a reception to follow the same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at The Common Man Inn at 231 Main St. in Plymouth.
Alvin was an avid lifelong animal lover and leaves behind his two treasured canine companions, Ava and Lucy.
in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Willow Fund of the NH Humane Society at nhhumane.org or by mail to P.O. Box 572, Laconia NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Pickering family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
