Alvin W. Pickering Jr., 73

Alvin W. Pickering Jr., 73 

CAMPTON — Alvin W. Pickering Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of Campton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22.

Alvin graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967 and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to serve his country. Alvin achieved the rank of Sergeant and was a material specialist assigned to the 377th Supply Squadron for a full tour at Tan Son Nhut Air Force Base in Saigon, Vietnam, before completing his four years of service at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Alvin returned to Campton to start his life as a devoted husband, proud father, and doting grandfather. Alvin was passionate about his family, his dogs, golfing and his hard-luck Boston Red Sox. Alvin was blessed with a perpetually positive attitude and a tremendous sense of humor.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.