TILTON — Alice Dame, 80, of Winter Street, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Concord Hospital-Franklin.
Alice was born on November 7, 1940 in Pittsfield, NH, the daughter of Daniel Adel Sr. and Beatrice (Willard) Adel.
She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1959, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where she proudly served her country from 1959 to 1961, stationed at Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, NC.
Alice worked at various stitching factories, was a security guard, as well as lived and worked in Wyoming from 1989-1997 on dude ranches. She also volunteered at Interlakes High School as a teacher aide to Janice Sawyer, the home economics teacher, for 10 years she enjoyed teaching the students how to stitch quilts.
Alice leaves behind her son, Robert Chance and his wife Terri; her daughter, Sonia Fitts and her husband Robert; her grandchildren, Tabitha Sawyer Aiken, Jeffrey Huckins Jr., Sarah Chance, Amanda Chance, Steven Huckins, and Ashley Huckins; her eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Adel; her sisters, Ethel Browning and Beatrice Burgess; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside Services will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
