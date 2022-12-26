Ada (Bao) Crosato, 80, passed away peacefully at home, on the 21st day of December, after a 10-year decline with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Provvidenti, Campobasso, Italy, on Jan. 9, 1942, she emigrated with her family to Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the age of 11. After marriage, she moved frequently with her family, residing in Hong Kong, South Korea, Quebec, Canada, and several U.S. states, before settling in New Hampshire.
Ada was passionate about cooking and excelled at it, even learning to prepare Chinese food while living in Asia. She’ll be remembered for her sparkling smile, her contagious joyful character and her fearless defense of her children and family, as well as her inner and outer beauty and kindness.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Yvone Crosato; her two children, Ivan and Courtney Crosato of Campton, and Milena Crosato and her partner Jacques Monastier, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; her grandchild, Matteo Monastier, as well as several family members in Quebec, Canada.
Ada’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association staff for the wonderful care they provided her with and for their unparalleled service. Likewise, we are deeply grateful to Live Free Home Health Care for their excellent service.
A calling hour will begin with a gathering noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
Funeral liturgy will take place at the Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith at 1:30 p.m. on the same day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, Saint Charles Borromeo Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Crosato family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
