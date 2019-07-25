MEREDITH – The GMP Meredith Sculpture Walk (MSW) celebrated its sixth year at the 2019-2020 opening season at their annual Meet the Artists “Gala” on Monday, July 22 at Chase House Inn. Bev Lapham, Chairman of the MSW, welcomed the attendees and was surprised when Steve Hayden, a member of the MSW Committee, presented him with a personalized book as a tribute to all he had done for the Meredith Sculpture Walk. The installation Ground Team also awarded him a special work vest for his leadership.
The MSW sponsors, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Mill Falls at The Lake, Donahue, Tucker and Ciandella, Oglethorpe’s Fine Arts and Crafts and Artisans By The Bay, and Hermit Woods Winery were acknowledged. Special recognition was given to Rusty McLear and Jodie Herbert for their generosity, sense of humor and support of MSW projects. Calling Rusty McLear the residential master sculptor, Lapham cited how he had “repurposed” buildings in Meredith, just as artists used found objects in their sculptures. Donavan Tree Experts were thanked for their community service in helping to install and move the Giraffe sculpture. The MSW Committee, Ground Team, Docents and landowners were all recognized and thanked for their service. Individual artists then spoke and discussed their work.
”Meredith is a volunteering town - we are the envy of our neighboring towns - and you all reflect the very essence of what volunteering means and the powerful impact it has on our community - this great town of Meredith,” said Lapham. Residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the Meredith Sculpture Walk sponsored by the Greater Meredith Program. Available year-round, the outdoor, juried exhibition is committed to developing awareness and enjoyment of public art in Meredith.
Thirty-two sculptures are positioned in high-visibility areas along Main Street, the Mill Falls Marketplace and, in the lakeside, Hesky and Scenic Parks. A self-guided Brochure/Walking Map is available in kiosks found at the entrance to Hesky and Scenic Park, the Courtyard on Main Street, in front of the Post Office and outside Oglethorpe’s in the Mill Fall Marketplace as well as Town Hall, the Meredith Library and various businesses throughout the walk.
The Greater Meredith Program (GMP) is a nonprofit community economic development organization seeking to enhance economic vitality, historical and cultural heritage, and town-wide beautification. For more information about GMP or volunteer opportunities, please call 603.279.9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com or visit the website at www.greatermeredith.org.
