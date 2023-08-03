Two New Hampshire newspapers are launching a pilot program to train people to help gather information at local government events and meetings. It’s part of an effort to boost community participation and government accountability as newsrooms face tight budgets and overstretched reporters in recent years.

The Keene Sentinel and Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, which cover the southwestern regions of the state, plan to partner with community members who will attend government meetings and then assist local journalists. These “Civic Documenters” will not publish articles in the newspapers. Instead, they will record municipal meetings and take detailed notes, which will help inform future news stories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.