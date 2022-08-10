Hannah Rush

Hannah Rush, owner of Trillium Farm to Table restaurant in downtown Laconia, displays blueberry crostinis, part of her seasonal menu. (Kathi Caldwell-Hopper photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

LACONIA — Hannah Rush knows food. She understands the importance of serving fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats. On any given day, she creates dishes centered around the fresh produce from area farms, served at Trillium Farm to Table on Canal Street downtown Laconia to appreciative customers. Rush owns the restaurant and is the driving force behind the notion that farm grown, fresh foods are best.

Rush takes full advantage of the fresh products from farms around the Lakes Region. She is enthusiastic about produce that is being harvested each day and she isn’t shy about creating wonderful dishes around vegetables and fruit.

