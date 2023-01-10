LACONIA — If you were to ask Kristina Sanborn what her favorite childhood sweet might have been, she readily answers, “A candy necklace and a Big Hunk candy bar.”
Not everyone remembers their candy choices from the days of their childhood, but for Sanborn, the co-owner of 603 Candy, it makes sense.
Sanborn became interested in candy when she needed a break from mainstream work and wanted to try something different. She explains, “With the help of my husband, David, we got the idea of opening a candy store while we were on vacation and visited several candy stores. It gave us the idea to open our own candy store. It was the best decision we’ve ever made, other than marrying each other. It has not been easy, but we’ve learned a lot over the years and keep growing the store and the products within.”
The candy store was recently moved to a new and highly visible location, at 604 Endicott St. North in Laconia, across the street from Funspot. The building houses some other shops as well, but 603 Candy is unique and popular.
Originally from Provo, Utah, Sanborn settled in Spokane, Washington, where she met her husband.
"He was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base," she said. "In 1990 we moved to New Hampshire and have never looked back. We have one son Cody, who lives in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area.”
Although, like most people, Sanborn loves a good piece of candy, she was not deeply interested in candy until somewhat recently.
“Of course, we all love candy and have our favorites (mine is a combination of buttered popcorn, French vanilla, and caramel corn jellybeans, mixed)," she said. "But an opportunity opened, and we jumped on it.”
In any storefront business, location is vital. This is true for Sanborn, and she relocated her candy business a few times to find the perfect storefront space.
“I first opened in the Mall of New Hampshire, but after a bit, we realized our location was not the best for us; as anyone knows, it all comes down to location, location, location," she said. "I learned a lot from that location and was able to take that with me into the next spot.”
In August 2022, Sanborn made one last move, and it was a good decision.
“The spot was chosen due to the fact that my business partner owned the building and thought it would be a great place to put the candy store,” Sanborn said. “Prior to the move, I had been in a seasonal location for a few years, and it was very difficult to close, move everything and then move it all back just for a few months out of the year. At the close of the 2021 season, I had the chance to become partners with Donald ‘Hulk’ Gagnon. Many know him as the man behind Tiki Boats of New Hampshire. He had a location across from Funspot, where we are now. I moved into one of the three spots.”
The new location has given 603 Candy the visibility needed to grow. The shop offers a lot of candy choices, including some favorites beloved by those who remember such candies from their childhood. Sanborn explains that customer favorites seem to be age-based.
“We have customers who love the NECCO wafers and Wacky Wafers, then the younger generation love the build-your-own Pixy Stix-style candy, and naturally the chocolates.
“Everyone is fascinated by the different items we dip in chocolate, especially bacon. Plus, the fudge is now made at the shop, and we customize each fudge flavor to make it unique,” she adds.
Sanborn makes a line of over 50 handcrafted chocolates, and some are unusual and popular with her customers.
“I am the Lakes Region’s only Certified Chocolatier,” she said. “I went to school and received a certificate in chocolate making.”
Sanborn enjoys dipping things such as Oreos in chocolate, saying, “You name it, we dip it in chocolate, including chocolate-covered bacon. Plus, Twinkies, Rice Krispie treats, and more. But our prized items are our hand-crafted truffles. We offer Almond Joy or Mounds truffles, as well as alcohol-infused truffles, such as our signature truffle, Twisted Peanut Butter Cup.”
Sanborn also has nonpareils (white, milk and dark chocolate) and items for events.
“We have assorted chocolate boxes and we customize chocolate boxes per customer requests. We have done several truffle boxes for weddings, and even had saltwater taffy as a favor at a local wedding,” she said.
All this keeps Sanborn in candy mode, even on her days off. She said it is difficult to stop thinking about candies and chocolates and dreaming up new flavors to please customers. She is adding things beyond candy, as well.
“We recently started making charcuterie boards. We have locally sourced cheese, sauces, salsas, and mustards, among other specialty items. In addition, we carry imported Italian meats and exotic cheeses. Boards are made to order, per the customer’s request," she said.
In looking forward, she says, “We are continuing to build on what we have. We will increase meats and cheeses for not just the charcuterie boards, but for customers to come in and get their favorite snacks. We will be hosting charcuterie classes, and hosting wine and chocolate tastings, as well as adding more candy to our large selection.”
Along with working expanding the offerings, annual holidays such as Christmas bring opportunities to craft more candy flavors. For Valentine’s Day, Sanborn said, “We will be adding cream-filled chocolates, candied nuts, caramelized bacon and a few more goodies.”
A local candy shop might seem like a thing from the past, just a fond memory of stopping by to get a chocolate bar or candy necklace. But for Sanborn, candy is an everyday business, and one she does not see going out of style.
“I really love what we do,” she said. “I love working with the chocolate, coming up with new recipes, and helping customers who are vacationing here enjoy their stay in the Lakes Region that much more. Our passion comes through in every product we make, every candy we bring in and the specialized care we take in making each charcuterie board, each box of chocolates, down to a simple lollipop to make a child smile.”
For Sanborn, 603 Candy is the sweetest job in town.
Visit 603 Candy on Facebook or at www.603candy.com (the website is currently under construction).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.