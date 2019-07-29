WEIRS BEACH — Get ready to rock at the Weirs Community Park Concert & Events series, presented by Weirs Community Park Association. Come hear the sounds of timeless rock and roll with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the free concerts held at the outside amphitheater through Sept. 7.
“Hundreds of people really like the Weirs Community Park outdoor concerts,” said Steve Bell, president of the Weirs Community Park Association. “Plus, it’s free entertainment.” The concert series is in its fourth season at the outdoor amphitheater with stage, sound and lighting, and grassy, tiered seating areas for lawn chairs or blankets. The park is on Lucerne Ave. behind the Weirs Fire Department.
New to perform this year is musician and educator Aaron Jones or "Mr. Aaron.” The classic rock and saxophone band Saxx Roxx performs Friday, Aug. 2. Stan, Jr. will be back by popular demand on Aug. 24, with stories and oldies from the '50s and favorite Elvis songs.
There is an indoor alternative in case of inclement weather. Extreme heat during the first concert moved the event indoors at the adjacent Weirs Park Hall, where visitors can watch in the air conditioning. Restrooms are available both at the outdoor park and inside hall.
The full concert schedule is:
Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. - Saxx Roxx
Sunday, Aug. 11, 3-4:30 p.m. - Mr. Aaron, A Children’s Performance Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. - Stan, Jr., The Showman
Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. - New Horizons Band
Concert dates will be shared on Laconia Links and in The Laconia Daily Sun's events calendar.
The amphitheater and park hall are available to rent and or reserve for gatherings by contacting parks@city.laconia.nh.us or 603-524-5046. For information about the Weirs Community Park Association, email weirsbch@metrocast.net.
