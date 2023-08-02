We grew up in the White Mountains and began hiking on Appalachian trails as children. We loved the feel of the soft, green moss and the various rock formations along the trail. We experienced, at a young age, the different sense of place one experiences when you walk through dense forests and scramble up rocky cliffs.

A few years ago, I spent several weeks climbing and hiking in the Kyushu region in Southern Japan. We spent two days on the island of Yakushima and had an opportunity to see Yaku monkeys and deer. Butterflies abound in Japan, and we often would pause at the edge of a trail and watch as one, or often two, lighted on a flowering azalea bush and opened its wings in a display of pure beauty. Often, as we ascended to the top of a peak, a thick mist would come rolling in and for a few minutes the mountains would disappear. Only to come into view again when the fog would begin rolling out. The inspiration for the design of Japanese screens and scrolls was immediately apparent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.