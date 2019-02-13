Streetcar Company casts 'Shrek: The Musical'
LACONIA — The DreamWorks film 'Shrek' has been reimagined for the stage, complete with musical numbers. At auditions, the Streetcar Company saw almost a dozen new actors come out for the main stage production, along with many returning company members.
The show’s title role of Shrek will be played by Cory Chapman; his sidekick Donkey will be David Nelson; Princess Fiona will be portrayed by newcomer Anna Williams; Lord Farquaad will be Scott Alward; Dragon, the guardian of Fiona’s tower will be portrayed by Kristi Laurendeau; the Gingerbread Girl will be Isabella Cottrell; and Pinocchio will be Ryan Witham.
Rounding out the cast is the show’s large ensemble, which consists of classic storybook characters. Members are Rose Borges, Chad Boutin, Kristi Laurendeau, Jody Fredette, Tanner Olson, Samm Johnson, Maia Heller, Sadie Sturgeon, Hillary Ayers, Griffin Plourde, Gabby Leclerc, Zoe Lehneman, Jenny Laurendeau, Emilie DeFrancesco, Sarah Olson, Morgan Eastman, Sydney Eastman, Kelli Powers, Louie Laurendeau, Kilean Fredette, Peter Ayer and Cooper Plourde.
Rehearsals are already underway and the cast is excited to bring this contemporary fairytale to life. The show will be performed in the Lakes Region this April 26-28 at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium. For ticket and show information, follow The Streetcar Company on Facebook, contact Producer Raelyn Cottrell at angels1@metrocast.net, or visit www.streetcarcompany.com.
