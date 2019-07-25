LACONIA — Rosemary Winslow, Ph.D., will offer the first reading for Poetry Summer Sundays at the lakes gallery at chi-lin.
Winslow just retired from the English department at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. where she taught American literature with an emphasis on poetry history, theory, and practice. Her most recent books are 'Green bodies' and 'Defying Gravity.' Her book of essays, 'Deep Beauty: Experiences of Wonder When the World Is on Fire,' edited by Katie Lee, will be published next January in connection with the presidential election. She is married to artist John Winslow, and lives in Washington, D.C., and Sandwich.
This is the first of four Poetry Summer Sundays planned. The lakes gallery at chi-lin is located in a 1780 farmhouse at 135 Eastman Road, below the Robbie Mills Sports Complex off Meredith Center Road. Summer hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday by appointment. For more information, visit thelakesgallery.com, call 603-556-938, or email suzanne@thelakesgallery.com. This event is free and the public is invited to attend.
