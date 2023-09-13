One afternoon exploring Laconia, I discovered The Potting Shop. It had only been open a few weeks and a grand opening banner was still hanging above the door. The large glass windows looking out onto the street were filled with green. I pushed open the door and went in. There were shelves of beautiful, stylish pots, in various sizes, colors and shapes, on display. Then there were the plants. Melanie Anderson, who has established the shop, was behind the counter engaged in, it appeared, unpacking.
“How did you become interested in plants?” I asked.
“My house was overrun with exotic plants, and I decided I needed to do something,” she said with a smile.
I realized there were lots of stories here. These weren’t just American plants, each one has a cultural history. The country where they originated. How they were cultivated to assume their shape and size. Many of the plants come from Thailand and other Asian countries.
Melanie knows exactly what these plants require so they can adapt to their new environment.
I was fascinated. I don’t have a dog or a cat. I do have plants. In fact, my writing table is now covered with pots. There are two avocado trees that I nursed from seeds. They are so healthy they keep outgrowing their clay pots. I brought a dry stick with a few brown threads hanging off one end from Senegal and was told if I planted it, a baobab tree would grow. I was skeptical; however, it is thriving. My curly leaf spider plant is floating in water in a glass vase and I’m waiting for it to develop roots so it can be potted. The cutting came from a large plant in the Harrisville Design Store in Harrisville. The plant was just beautiful, filling a pot with many small clusters dangling. I asked if I could take a cutting and bring it to New York. The elegant, slim green and white foliage remind me of the many afternoons I spent in Harrisville knitting and weaving over the summer. Finally, there is a plant that belonged to a dear friend who died.
Gardens are seasonal. Plants live with us through all seasons. They require, like all living things, water, light and a comfortable temperature. They require room to grow and must be carefully and thoughtfully groomed.
In "Lessons from Plants," Brenda L. Montgomery writes:
“Plants are aware of light, water availability and moisture level, and nutrient abundance in the soil. They perceive changes in these factors as they scan the environment and assess what responses they need to make. Based on information they gather, they are able to alter their behavior, morphology, and physiology in response to the changes in their surroundings.”
I admire Melanie for opening The Potting Shop. I fear my plants are also outgrowing my table. I can’t plant my avocados, so I'm not certain how long they will be happy as house plants before longing to be in the earth and growing fruit. Perhaps I’ll drive them to California and find a loving family to adopt them. The baobab? If it continues to thrive and grow, I might have to take it home to Africa, where the climate is perfectly suited, and it will have the opportunity to grow into a tree.
If you haven’t stopped by The Potting Shop, I believe you will find it just as enchanting as I did when I was there. If you don’t have a plant, think about asking Melanie to assist you and find one you can enjoy in your home.
•••
Elizabeth Howard is the host of the Short Fuse Podcast, found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or through the Arts Fuse. Her career intersects journalism, marketing, and communications. Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of A Day with Bonefish Joe, a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. You can send her a note at: eh@elizabethhoward.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.