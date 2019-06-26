LACONIA — Many people think of bagels when they think of traditional Jewish foods. Now, along with the delicatessen meat sandwiches, pickles, knishes, latkes, strudel, rugelach and other bakery goods, the New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival at Temple B’nai Israel will offer packages of six bagels, made from scratch, by locally owned, family run Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls, with stores in Gilford and Moultonborough.
“It was a natural fit,” said fundraising chair Stu Needleman. “When our new logo was redesigned we realized the need to include bagels in the offerings of the NH Jewish Food Festival.” The owners of Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls, Craig and Magdalene Roeder, were happy to partner with the festival. The Roeders believe in supporting the local community and do so in many ways including fundraising programs at two area high schools.
An array of homemade Jewish food, available to eat under the tent or to take home prepackaged, will be available during the festival, Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., on the temple grounds at 210 Court St. Several bagel varieties will be available for purchase at the bakery table, along with homemade baked goods.
With questions, contact foodfestival@tbinh.org.
