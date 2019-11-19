MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery welcomes newly-juried artist Molly Harper of Gilmanton.
Harper has always had an interest in art, but was drawn to ceramics while pursuing her college degree in environmental studies. After graduation, she found herself pining for something more, so she rented studio space with a used kiln and wheel from 2012 to 2014 to continue her passion for ceramics. She attended a residency at the Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts in fall 2017, and soon settled full-time into a career in pottery. Harper draws inspiration from nature, incorporating it into her pieces.
Stop in the Meredith League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fine Craft Gallery to see Harper's work. For more information, call 603-279-7920, or visit meredith.nhcrafts.org. The gallery is at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
