MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a nuno silk collage class with league-juried fiber artist Melinda LaBarge on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive, in Room B.
LaBarge will meet students at their skill level and work with them individually. No felting experience is necessary.
Nuno is the Japanese word for cloth and the technique bonds loose fibers, such as hand dyed silk, merino roving, silk roving, printed silk materials, and other dyed locks onto a sheer silk fabric. The use of floral silks in unique color palettes produces a handmade product that is reminiscent of impressionist paintings.
There will be many materials available from which to choose to create a special scarf in any design and color. Additional materials will be available for sale for those who wish to make more than one scarf. Students are encouraged to bring a lunch or snack to satisfy themselves through this six-hour class.
Tuition is $68 per student with a materials fee of $65 paid directly to the instructor on the day of the class. A materials list will be provided upon registration. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway. For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
