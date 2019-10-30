LACONIA — Join Lakes Region Public Access Television for an After Dark presentation of 1951’s musical comedy 'At War With the Army,' starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 1-2, at 10:30 p.m.
Sergeant Victor Puccinelli, Martin, and Private First Class Alvin Korwin, Lewis, are serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. Before enlisting, they were best friends and partners in a nightclub song-and-dance act. Since enlisting and serving on the same base, they tend to get on each other’s nerves. Puccinelli dreams of being transferred to active duty overseas. Korwin wants his old partner to rehearse for a USO show and record a song they have co-written, much to Puccinelli’s chagrin.
Martin and Lewis made 16 movies together over the span of their careers. 'At War With the Army' was their third movie, but their first starring vehicle. Their roles in this film, as in all of their movies, follow typecasting of Martin as the handsome Romeo, and Lewis as the luckless jokester. 'At War With the Army' has everything one would expect from the duo, from slapstick moments and songs, to shtick, crazy mix-ups and zany antics, and even a spoof of Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald in “Going My Way.”
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org, or visit live.lrpa.org to live stream.
