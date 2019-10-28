MEREDITH — Maria Ambrose will make her Lincoln Center debut with the Paul Taylor Dance Company at the 2019 Paul Taylor American Modern Dance Season. Ambrose was selected by Artistic Director Michael Novak at auditions attended by more than 350 women held in May.
“In her dancing, Maria demonstrates a remarkable balance of strength and serenity that allows her to give transcendent performances in a wide variety of roles,” said Novak. “She is an artist of incredible integrity, and is completely dedicated to our art form.”
Ambrose grew up in Meredith, and began her dance training at age four with Sally Downs. She continued her training with Edra Toth and performed with the Boston Dance Company. She attended George Mason University, where she was awarded the Harriet Mattusch Special Recognition in Dance, and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts in dance performance in 2011. She has performed with Elisa Monte Dance, The Classical Theatre of Harlem, LEVYdance, AThomasProject, and Earl Mosley’s Diversity of Dance. In 2018, she traveled to China as an ambassador for Parsons Dance to teach dance, and then to Japan as part of the Dance International Program. She began studying at The Taylor School in 2012, and joined the Paul Taylor Dance Company in Spring 2019.
Ambrose made her debut with the Paul Taylor Dance Company at Orchestra of St. Luke’s Bach Festival at the Manhattan School of Music on June 7.
