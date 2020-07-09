LACONIA — After a dry spell that actually seemed to help the recently concluded strawberry season, rains have come just in time to plump up the raspberries and blueberries.
“If you get a lot of rain before the strawberries are ready, there can be issues of rot and disease in the field,” said Kelly McAdam, of the UNH Cooperative Extension. “The strawberry season is only like three weeks, so there’s a short window, and wet weather could shorten it.”
Early varieties of blueberries and raspberries are ready to be picked in some places. The blueberry season typically extends through August and raspberries go into September.
In addition to the positive weather, there appears to be a pent-up demand for people looking for an opportunity to get out and pick their own fruit, a healthy activity in this time of COVID-19, McAdam said.
“The pick-your-own farmers are doing their best to set up systems for people to come and pick safely,” she said. “With social distance and being outside, this is an activity outside the home that is suitable for the times that we’re in.”
Pick-your-own berry farms in the Lakes Region include Smith Farm and Stone Brook Farm, both in Gilford; Kreb’s Farm and Surowiec Farm, both in Sanbornton; and Green Acres Berries in New Hampton. (Full disclosure: the author and his wife, Rebecca, own Green Acres).
McAdam said the pandemic seems to have given people greater appreciation for locally sourced food.
Summer farmer’s markets have been a casualty of the pandemic, but online marketplaces for local foods and goods, such as Local Foods Plymouth, report that business is booming.
In Gilford, Nate Smith, of Smith Farm, said he thinks his berries will be a good size this year after July rain.
“June was funny. We had a half-inch of rain. May was also very dry. Then last week, we had three and a-half inches. The yield looks good. There’s a ton of berries out there.”
Smith’s father operated a dairy farm, but the son went in a different direction. He joined the Navy and then earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Just when he got out, the farm life drew him back.
“I didn’t get the same satisfaction sitting in an office as I did farming as a kid,” he said. “My wife thought she married an engineer, but we came back and tried farming, and it worked out.”
His son and daughter-in-law help out on the farm during berry season, which has different protocols this year because of the pandemic. Social distancing is important. Masks are recommended. Containers are provided.
In Sanbornton, farmer Katie Surowiec said her blueberry crop looks like it will be much better this year than last.
“Last year we had a lot of winter kill and we had mummy berry, which is a fungal disease, and we had a light crop, but we have a nice crop this year.”
She has made improvements to her farm store.
“We’re almost done expanding,” she said. “If there was any good season to expand, it was this one.”
The store carries beef from her farm, eggs from the local area, milk from Huckins Farm, Jordan’s Ice Cream from Belmont, Meetinghouse Blueberry Soda from Gilmanton, along with produce and various other items.
Originally operated as a dairy operation, the farm has been in the Surowiec family since 1917. The first apple trees were planted in 1971 and the farm has continued to expand and diversify.
Also in Sandornton is Ralph and Kristen Rathjen’s KREBS farm, which offers a stunning view of Lake Winnisquam. They plan to open for pick-your-own blueberries on July 18.
KREBS is formed by the first letters of Kristen, Ralph and the children, Elizabeth, Ben and Sophie.
Ralph Rathjen grew up in the Midwest and has a farming background, but his career was in the insurance actuarial field in Bermuda. He has owned the farm since 2010.
“It’s something I had wanted to do,” he said. “At the time I was 53. This is physically demanding work and if I was going to do it, I had to do it soon.”
He said the decision was the right one.
“I’d say, no regrets.”
In New Hampton, Green Acres is open for pick-your-own blueberries and raspberries. .
Maureen “Moe” Criasia, of Center Harbor, a retired registered nurse, has been coming to the farm since 2003, when Maryrose and Ed Cote owned the place. Cote sold to the new owners in late 2016.
Moe and Maryrose forged a close friendship. They spent long hours in the field, even after Maryrose grew ill with cancer. Maryrose died in 2013.
Moe enjoys coming back to the field every season, taking in its view of the Bridgewater Mountains and meticulously picking berry after berry.
“”I enjoy the challenge of filling my bucket, putting forth an effort and having something to show for it. It is a low-impact physical activity that gets me outdoors and moving.
“It is a very therapeutic and healing milieu.”
