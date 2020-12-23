Not sure what to leave out on Christmas Eve for a middle-of-the-night visitor? We have yet to serve these without being asked for the recipe. They are glossy, chewy and delicious, and you might have all of the ingredients already in your pantry.
2 egg whites
½ cup sugar
6-ounce package chocolate bits, melted and cooled
½ teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup chopped nuts
Beat egg whites until almost stiff, then slowly add sugar. Beat mixture until stiff and smooth. Add melted, cooled chocolate, vanilla, and nuts. Drop by spoonfuls, two inches apart, on a greased and lightly floured cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes in 350-degree oven. Cool for two minutes, then remove to platter. Makes about 18.
