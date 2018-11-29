LACONIA — Several concerts to Taylor Community in December, and will be held in Taylor’s Woodside Building.
Monday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m., the acoustic duo Peg Chaffee and Cheryl Sager will perform original music. Accompanied by stand-up bass, guitar, and penny whistle, their harmonies are the highlight of their performance.
Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Mountain Lake Chorale will perform a number of holiday selections.
Thursday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m., the Taylor Community Chorus, a group of Taylor residents led by Director Debbi Gibson, will present their holiday program.
Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m., the New Horizons Musical Organization of the Lakes Region will bring its holiday concert to Taylor.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
