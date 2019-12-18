HOLDERNESS — Create a sincere, thoughtful, homemade card for the holiday season at Squam Lakes Association headquarters on Sunday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-noon. The cozy session will have hot drinks and nature-inspired art. The group will focus on card-making in the art nouveau style, and learn to create eye-catching patterns with natural motifs, such as those developed by William Morris and Maurice Verneuil. Artists are welcome to bring their own art supplies.
The program is recommended for ages 12 and up, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Artists should arrive before 9 a.m. to meet program host Micaela Wells and grab some cocoa. The group will invent their own patterns based on flora of the Squam Lakes region.
For more information, visit squamlakes.org, or call 603-968-7336.
