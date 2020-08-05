MEREDITH — During Popups Under the Pergola, Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host Becky Sawyer Saturday, Aug. 8, back by popular demand after her demonstration in July. Stop in to see her new pieces, each started as a hand drawn image on a polystyrene base, then colored using colored pencil, shaped, and fired. Through this process Sawyer creates one-of-a-kind, wearable art. Sawyer will be under the Pergola 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Social distancing will be practiced and safety precautions taken. For more information, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop in to the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
