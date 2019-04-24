LACONIA — Margaret Porter's 'Beautiful Invention' tells the story of Hedy Kiesler, an Austrian actor of Jewish heritage, who shocks Europe with her nudity in the art film 'Ecstasy.' Her hasty marriage to a wealthy arms dealer disintegrates as he grows controlling and possessive.
Join Taylor Community as the author shares her novel on Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
