CANTERBURY — The Canterbury Artisan Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Canterbury Shaker Village, will host juried craftsmen, live music, a food truck, and horse-drawn wagon rides. There will be old-fashioned ice-cream making, cider-pressing, and butter-making for kids. Admire and shop the creativity of 50 craftspeople, and watch skilled volunteers demonstrate crafts like letterpress printing, blacksmithing, oval box making, broom-making, and textile arts.
The Somerset Grille of Hooksett food truck will be there, and Brookford Farm will be selling farm-raised hamburgers and barbecue. The Creamery Cafe at Shaker Village offers traditional sandwiches, soup, and apple crisp.
The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio performs traditional country fiddle music from noon-2 p.m., followed by Penhallow from 2:30-4 p.m. Family craft activities include a Tools for Kids workshop that teaches safe, hands-on woodworking. Enjoy a 30- or 75-minute tour of the village.
Phil Nadeau of Loudon is a juried artisans appearing at the fair for the first time. One of his hand crafted step stools will be included in the Currier Museum’s exhibition, The Shakers and the Modern World, opening Oct. 12. “I’ve been a long-time member of the village,” Nadeau said, “and the Shaker philosophy and the simplicity of their architecture and furniture continues to inspire me. Canterbury truly is a 'heaven on earth.'”
Other juried artisans will display and sell hand-knit and woven items, jewelry, rugs, and pottery. At the Farmer’s Market, shop for produce, prepared foods, soaps, candles, and oils. Agricultural demonstrations will include beekeeping and organic gardening, and there will be an afternoon herb walk focusing on both wild and cultivated plants for better health.
Admission to the Canterbury Artisan Festival is $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages six to 17. Full museum admission is an additional $10. Horse-drawn carriage rides are $5. Village member tickets are $6 for adults, or $3 for children ages six to 17. Children under five are free.
Before Sept. 12 tickets are available by visiting www.shakers.org, or at the museum on the day of the event. The event is generously sponsored by The Rowley Agency.
For more information about Canterbury Shaker Village, visit www.shakers.org or call 603-783-9511.
