WOLFEBORO — The Lions Club of Wolfeboro will support diabetes education and awareness by offering its second of three free blood sugar screenings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 20% of them don’t know they have it. Perhaps even more strikingly, the CDC also estimates that 96 million U.S. adults — over a third — have pre-diabetes and more than 80% of them don’t know they have it. Patty Walker, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and Lion’s Club member, states, “Diabetes and prediabetes are mainly caused by lifestyle choices. We now know that these conditions can be prevented with early diagnosis, education and adopting healthier habits.”

