WOLFEBORO — The Lions Club of Wolfeboro will support diabetes education and awareness by offering its second of three free blood sugar screenings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes, and 20% of them don’t know they have it. Perhaps even more strikingly, the CDC also estimates that 96 million U.S. adults — over a third — have pre-diabetes and more than 80% of them don’t know they have it. Patty Walker, a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and Lion’s Club member, states, “Diabetes and prediabetes are mainly caused by lifestyle choices. We now know that these conditions can be prevented with early diagnosis, education and adopting healthier habits.”
The upcoming blood sugar screening will be held Jan. 4 in the Bradley Room of the Wolfeboro Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Walker will be on hand to offer the screenings along with assorted diabetes-related literature.
Walker states, “Blood sugar screenings are a convenient way to understand if you may be at risk for developing pre-diabetes or diabetes. I recommend not eating two to three hours prior to the test so that your sugar value won’t be influenced by a recent meal or snack. Midday testing numbers are different than fasting (no eating for at eight or more hours) numbers and can be better at identifying risks for pre-diabetes. Prediabetes can be reversible if action with lifestyle changes is taken.” These screenings are informational only and for persons over the age of 18.
The screenings are free to all and open to the public. For further questions, please contact Patty Walker at 603-520-3176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.