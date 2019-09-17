PLYMOUTH — On Aug. 29, Plymouth State University celebrated a milestone in the education of its third-year nursing students with a stethoscope ceremony. Twenty-nine third-year nursing students were presented with engraved Littmann stethoscopes, marking their transition to clinical practice.
“The stethoscope is both a symbolic representation of the nurse as well as a vital tool used in patient care, no matter the setting,” said Jean Coffey, Ph.D., APRN, director, Plymouth State University nursing program. “The nursing student’s transition into clinical practice is a defining moment in their nursing education. Finally, they can apply the knowledge they have acquired in the classroom in real-world practice.”
The idea for the ceremony grew out of the PSU nursing program’s desire to celebrate its third-year students’ transitions into clinical practice and to provide them with the tools to be successful. In fall 2018, senior nursing student Lauren LaMontagne, now a registered nurse at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., spearheaded a fundraising campaign to support the effort. LaMontagne personally contacted PSU nursing alumni and clinical partners, including Littleton Regional Healthcare and their auxiliary, current and former PSU nursing faculty, and the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation to solicit contributions. Uniformly Yours of Laconia provided the engraved stethoscopes at a generous discount.
“Lauren’s effort to make this ceremony happen was nothing short of amazing, considering her hefty senior-year commitments,” Coffey said. “I am tremendously proud and grateful to her for helping our vision of a unique and meaningful ceremony to mark this important milestone become a reality.”
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
