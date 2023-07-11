PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health emphasizes the significance of "Goals of Care Conversations" in healthcare decision-making. With a commitment to providing compassionate care tailored to each individual's needs, Pemi-Baker recognizes the value of these essential discussions between patients, their caregivers and family members. By engaging in such conversations, individuals can ensure that their medical care aligns with their true goals and values, ultimately enhancing their quality of life.
As an experienced health care provider, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is dedicated to facilitating these vital conversations with sensitivity, respect and expertise. Recognizing the challenges and complexities surrounding end-of-life care decisions, Pemi-Baker's skilled team is equipped to guide patients and their loved ones through this process, offering support and guidance every step of the way.
The Conversation Project (theconversationproject.org) serves as a valuable resource that Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health recommends to individuals seeking assistance with discussing and documenting future healthcare wishes and decisions. This website provides accessible workbooks, resources and conversation starter guides to help people navigate these discussions effectively. By using this resource, patients and their families can gain confidence and clarity in expressing their wishes. It’s also a valuable resource for anyone over the age of 18, with or without a serious illness. Everyone should have an advance directive filled out in case of emergencies and unexpected events.
"We believe that open and honest conversations about goals of care are essential to ensuring that medical treatment is aligned with an individual's values and preferences," said Danielle Paquette-Horne, RN, executive director at Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. "At Pemi-Baker, we are committed to facilitating these conversations and providing the necessary support and guidance to empower patients and their families in making informed decisions."
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health encourages community members, healthcare professionals and individuals seeking guidance in discussing goals of care to utilize the valuable resources available through The Conversation Project website. By engaging in these conversations, individuals can take control of their health care journey, promoting a higher quality of life and ensuring that their wishes are honored.
You can also ask one of their professionals at the next "Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse" program offered monthly at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, Orford Senior Center, Littleton Senior Center, Horse Meadow Senior Center or Lincoln/Lin-wood Senior Center. For specific days and times, access the calendar on their website at pbhha.org.
Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is a trusted, nonprofit agency proudly serving 29 towns in central and northern NH since 1967. Expert services include at-home healthcare and physical therapies (VNA), hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask A Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals and also your neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call 603-536-2232 or email info@pbhha.org.
