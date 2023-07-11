conversations

Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health highlights the importance of "Goals of Care Conversations." (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health emphasizes the significance of "Goals of Care Conversations" in healthcare decision-making. With a commitment to providing compassionate care tailored to each individual's needs, Pemi-Baker recognizes the value of these essential discussions between patients, their caregivers and family members. By engaging in such conversations, individuals can ensure that their medical care aligns with their true goals and values, ultimately enhancing their quality of life.

As an experienced health care provider, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is dedicated to facilitating these vital conversations with sensitivity, respect and expertise. Recognizing the challenges and complexities surrounding end-of-life care decisions, Pemi-Baker's skilled team is equipped to guide patients and their loved ones through this process, offering support and guidance every step of the way.

