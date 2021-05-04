PLYMOUTH — For a second year, Pemi-Baker Community Health has decided to forgo their annual in person Brunch/Live Auction Fundraiser out of concern for the health and safety of their community, replacing it with a month long ON-LINE auction in the hopes of replicating last year’s success.
The auction has something for everyone with gift certificates and specialty services from local businesses, gift baskets with toys for the kids, champagne and chocolate picnics and spa day ingredient get-aways. Pontoon boat rides, NASCAR dream drives, golf packages, the items are endless and with bidding and buy now options you can walk away with a steal.
The auction is on-line for the month of May at www.32auctions.com/PBCH2021. All of the items have been donated by local businesses and friends of PBCH allowing all money raised to go to their uninsured or under-insured patients as well as toward their free community programs they offer: Coffee w/ Caregivers, Loss & Grief Support, Fill Out Your Forms.
“It is important for us to continue our important work in supporting the members of our community who need medical aid at home and we are so appreciative of the businesses who helped us by being sponsors or by donating items to make this auction possible,” said Amy Dennis, interim executive director and senior HR director.
PBCH would like to thank Dumont Construction, Mid-State Health Center, Waterville Valley Realty, Speare Memorial Hospital, Squam Lakes Financial Advisors, Noyes Insurance, R.M. Piper General Contractors, Meredith Village Savings Bank, NEEBCO and Mainstay Technologies for their sponsorships.
With over 50 years of experience, serving clients from 22 towns in central and northern New Hampshire, Pemi-Baker Community Health is committed to creating healthier communities. Services include at-home healthcare (VNA), hospice and palliative care, on-site physical and occupational therapy and aquatic therapy in their 90-degree therapy pool. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals in the business because of their hearts. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
PBCH is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH. To contact us please call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org Visit our website: www.pbhha.org and like our Facebook Page: @PBCH4
