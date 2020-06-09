LACONIA — Riverbank House, a men's addiction recovery neighborhood, currently has openings in the residential program. Riverbank House uses a science- and evidence-based program, practicing multiple pathways to recovery including the 12 step program and the spiritual pathway. The program helps people struggling with addiction and brings them into an inclusive community. Anyone interested should call Outreach Coordinator Joe Comitino at 516-286-6024 or email Joe@riverbankhouse.net.
