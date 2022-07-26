LACONIA — Those experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text the three-digit number, 988, to reach out for help. Through this Lifeline, experts will be available to help intervene in a crisis, support and de-escalate the caller or refer the caller to an array of local services.
The new number, 988, serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline is a network of state and local call centers supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The idea behind the new Lifeline is like that of 911. It offers an easy to remember number for those in a mental health crisis. Of course, 988 is more than just an easy number to remember — it is a direct connection to compassionate and accessible care, and support for anyone experiencing mental health related distress — whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline also has a Spanish line that can be reached at 1-888-628-9454 and provides a tele-interpreter service to crisis centers, supporting over 150 languages.
There is HOPE. The Lifeline WORKS. You are not alone in crisis. Just call, text, or chat 988.
Lakes Region Mental Health is another local resource there for you when you need it. LRMC is a community mental health center that provides comprehensive mental health treatment. To contact LRMHC, please call 833-710-6477.
This article was published by the Partnership for Public Health, your Lakes Region Public Health agency, working to improve the health and wellbeing of our region through collaboration and community improvement activities.
About the Partnership for Public Health: Serving the Lakes Region through health and wellness initiatives, the mission of the Partnership for Public Health is to improve the health and wellbeing of the region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities.
