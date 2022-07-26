LACONIA — Those experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text the three-digit number, 988, to reach out for help. Through this Lifeline, experts will be available to help intervene in a crisis, support and de-escalate the caller or refer the caller to an array of local services.

The new number, 988, serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline is a network of state and local call centers supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

