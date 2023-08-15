LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center has been awarded a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance grant to benefit individuals experiencing homelessness in the greater Lakes Region. This five-year award of $500,000 per year will increase services available to those experiencing homelessness in the 24 towns in Belknap and Southern Grafton counties LRMHC serves.

“As the substance use disorder crisis continues to impact communities across New Hampshire, I’m glad to see these funds headed to Lakes Region Mental Health Center to support outreach services,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) of the award.

