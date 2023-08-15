LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center has been awarded a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance grant to benefit individuals experiencing homelessness in the greater Lakes Region. This five-year award of $500,000 per year will increase services available to those experiencing homelessness in the 24 towns in Belknap and Southern Grafton counties LRMHC serves.
“As the substance use disorder crisis continues to impact communities across New Hampshire, I’m glad to see these funds headed to Lakes Region Mental Health Center to support outreach services,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) of the award.
"The City of Laconia greatly appreciates Sen. Shaheen's hard work in securing critical funding for outreach to those experiencing homelessness. Our city-wide forums have illuminated that many experiencing homelessness are also struggling with their mental health and addiction. Lakes Region Mental Health Center's history of leadership and expertise in these areas makes them the best choice to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and make a significant impact," said Mayor Andrew Hosmer about the grant.
“The project will provide those who are experiencing homelessness with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders increased access to services, in a comprehensive system of supports. Working together with partnering organizations during the five-year grant period, we will provide critical linkages improving recovery outcomes and resulting in healthier communities,” said Maggie Pritchard, LRMHC chief executive officer.
For more information about Lakes Region Mental Health Center, visit lrmhc.org or call 603-524-1100.
