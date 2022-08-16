PLYMOUTH — August is Make-A-Will Month. It’s the perfect moment to make your mark on all that you care about. On average it only takes 20 minutes to write or update your legal will. Still procrastinating? Read 10 great reasons to start today:
1. Save your loved ones time, money and stress. Most estates go through probate to start the legal process for distributing assets upon your death. Without a will, this gets complicated because the court names an administrator. With a will, you choose who will handle your estate, making it easier and smoother for your loved ones.
2. Determine who will manage your estate. Choose an executer who is capable and trustworthy to carry out your wishes.
3. Decide who gets your assets and property. Name people or charitable organizations as beneficiaries for specific assets or any residual value of your estate. Did you know you can bequest a gift to Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home health? It’s as easy as adding a few simple sentences. Join their Dorothy Westberg Heritage Society, named after their first nurse who saw the vision in 1697. This society of individuals are including PBH&HH in their wills, IRA’s, Trusts, Life Insurance and Retirement Plans, helping Granite Stater’s in need… now and in the future.
4. Choose who will care for your minor children. This is one of the most important reasons to have a will. Typically, a surviving parent will get sole legal custody of minor children. However, you can name a guardian who will be responsible for your children’s daily needs, including food, housing, health care, education, and clothing. Without a named guardian, a court will decide who will raise your kids.
5. Provide a home or plan for your pets. Name a beneficiary or caretaker for your pets and set aside funds to provide for their care.
6. Leave instructions for digital assets. An executer can be named to manage digital assets such as online accounts, social media, email and digital files.
7. Lower the potential for family disputes. If you die without a will, your family has to guess what your final wishes were. Chances are, they may not agree. This ambiguity can create friction, and even fights, which sometimes last a lifetime. Making a will solves this problem by eliminating guesswork.
8. Provide funeral instructions. Instructions about funeral arrangements are not legally binding but they offer guidance and peace of mind for those who are left behind.
9. Crate a legacy. Leave a positive impact on the world! Support the causes you love most by leaving a small or substantial part of your estate to a charitable organization. This can also offer tax savings for your heirs.
10. It’s easy to make a will! A last will and testament contains instructions on how your property should be distributed when you die. Spelling out exactly how you would like your estate handled provides peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Today, it’s easier than ever to make a will. A good resource to get you started is freewill.com, a free planning tool that guides you through the process of making a will.
After you’ve thought about how you want to distribute your assets, we recommend that you seek the advice of a trusted legal advisor, especially if your personal situation is complex. A trusted legal adviser can guide you through the process of drawing up a will and present tax-smart options for your estate.
If you’re considering a bequest for Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, we have sample language on our website: www.pbhha.org, click the donate button to see the page. All gifts will help us bring professional, skilled and compassionate medical care to those in need. Continuing our charitable work for generations to come.
Don’t procrastinate. Once you die, the opportunity to make a will is gone. The result is often a great deal of stress during a very emotional time for your surviving family members.
With over 55 years serving clients from 29 towns in central and northern New Hampshire, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is committed to creating healthier communities. Expert services include at-home healthcare (VNA), hospice and palliative care, and community programs including: American Red Cross CPR/AED/FA, Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups and Ask a Pemi-Baker Nurse days at your local senior centers. Providing compassionate care with experienced staff who are trained, certified professionals in the business because of their hearts. Neighbors serving neighbors. In your time of need, we’re right where you need us.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3. For more information call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
