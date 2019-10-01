LACONIA – Beginning in October, prenatal services for LRGHealthcare’s Caring for Women patients who plan to deliver at Concord Hospital will be provided locally through Concord Hospital Family Place Prenatal Care.
Concord Hospital Medical Group obstetricians, Drs. David Stevenson, Linda Haller and Annick Westbrook, together with LRGHealthcare obstetrician, Dr. William Tovell, Lucy Wilson, APRN-CNM, will staff the service and start seeing patients in Laconia on October 21.
“We are pleased to be able to provide integrated prenatal care and labor and delivery services for the women of the Lakes Region,” said Robert P. Steigmeyer, Concord Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. “Concord Hospital has had a longstanding, collaborative relationship with LRGHealthcare for decades. This addition continues our efforts to collaborate in the best interest of patients in the Lakes Region.”
“LRGHealthcare and Concord Hospital have worked closely since May 2018, providing coordinated, comprehensive obstetrical care,” said Kevin W. Donovan, President and Chief Executive Officer of LRGHealthcare. “New, locally provided services by the Family Place Prenatal Care service will offer expecting mothers and families the opportunity to become acquainted with Concord Hospital providers prior to delivery at The Family Place.”
Concord Hospital Family Place Prenatal Care will be co-located with Caring for Women, which will continue to provide a variety of non-obstetrical women’s health services. Caring for Women is located at 734 N. Main Street in Laconia.
