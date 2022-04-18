LACONIA — Isaiah 61 Cafe’s owners, Dawn and Dave Longval, proposed a recovery service and acute care collaboration to HealthFirst Family Care Center last fall. Shortly thereafter, HealthFirst had agreements in place to begin working with them to offer recovery services and helping the underserved population that frequents the Café.
Isaiah 61 Café is a nonprofit organization providing a place for the less fortunate in Laconia to have access to bathroom facilities, showers, lockers, laundry, meals, a warm place to hang out during the day, and most recently they offered an overnight winter shelter. As needed, they also provide transportation and work as advocates with social services and state assistance. In line with their offerings, Isaiah’s is very excited to have HealthFirst on site to increase access to much needed primary and behavioral health care that this under-served population may otherwise go without.
Each Monday morning, HealthFirst has a patient advocate along with members of its recovery support staff go to Isaiah’s to help individuals sign up for appointments and to receive assistance with housing, cell phones, insurance, and more. On Friday’s, HealthFirst sends its team of a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, APRN, Medical Assistant and recovery support worker to Isaiah’s to offer and provide Medication Assisted Treatment, urgent care, and counseling to those in need of services.
The goal of the care is to meet individuals in an environment that they feel comfortable in and to serve their acute care needs, and possible medication assisted treatment. HealthFirst’s Kelley Watkins, APRN, says, “Our belief is that meeting individuals in the environment that they know and trust, will help facilitate their re-engagement in self-care. Isaiah 61 Café serves all and this is our opportunity to provide care and to build trust with those that have been disenfranchised from the health care system for many reasons.”
HealthFirst’s MAT Manager Kim Haney states, “Through this collaboration and others, HealthFirst’s goal is to provide the community with the resources and opportunities to receive holistic substance use treatment through an evidence-based MAT program. Our program will allow those seeking treatment to obtain a full range of care and support to best pave a successful path to recovery.”
MAT and recovery support services are available at HealthFirst’s two locations in Laconia and Franklin since 2017, as well as at the Greater Franklin Area’s Family Resource Center located at 175 Central St. in Franklin.
To learn more about HealthFirst’s MAT program or to schedule an appointment, call 603-934-1464 or visit: healthfirstfamily.org/contact-us/ to complete the patient appointment request form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.