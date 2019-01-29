Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. High 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.