This is a friendly reminder to all that Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is coming Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this time Medicare beneficiaries can review and change their prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans (HMO/PPO) for the best coverage and cost options. Coverage for any plan changes made during AEP begins on January 1, 2022.
ServiceLink of Belknap County provides FREE and UNBIASED counseling related to Medicare coverage options as certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselors. Last year, our team saved Belknap County beneficiaries over $100,000.
Lori Raymond with Servicelink of Belknap County can assist beneficiaries to review their current plans. Appointments fill up fast so please contact Servicelink at 603-528-6945. We are located at 67 Water St, Suite 105 in Laconia. Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first serve basis. More information on ServiceLink can be found at www.servicelink.nh.gov.
You can also follow these five helpful tips when getting ready for Medicare’s Open Enrollment (as provided from Medicare.gov www.medicare.gov/blog/medicare-open-enrollment-get-ready):
1. Check your mail. You may get important notices from Medicare or Social Security. If you’re in a Medicare plan, you’ll get an Annual Notice of Changes. Note any 2021 changes to your health coverage or any Extra Help you may get to pay for prescription drugs. You may also get health plan marketing materials, like brochures, from insurance companies that offer Medicare health and prescription drug plans. Remember — plans aren’t allowed to call or come to your home without an invitation from you.
2. Review your 2021 “Medicare & You” handbook. It has information about Medicare coverage, as well as Medicare plans in your area. If you get your handbook by mail and want to get your next copy electronically, choose to go paperless next fall.
3. Think about your Medicare coverage needs for 2021. Carefully review your Medicare coverage materials during Medicare Open Enrollment. Note any changes in 2021 costs or benefits. Decide if your current Medicare coverage will meet your needs for the year ahead. If you like your current coverage and it’s still available for 2021, you don’t need to take any action.
4. Preview 2021 health and prescription drug plans. Medicare Plan Finder makes it easy to compare coverage options and shop for health plans. For a personalized search, log in or create an account (if you have a Medicare Number) to create or access a list of your drugs, compare your current Medicare plan to others, and see prices based on any help you get with drug costs.
5. Get personalized help in your community. You may be able to find free information and events online, and help from health insurance counselors in your area by phone, like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.